K40 to Accelerate Retailer Profitability at KnowledgeFest

– K40 Electronics announced today it will offer two interactive training sessions during KnowledgeFest Dallas, August 11-14, 2017, at the Dallas Convention Center, that will accelerate retailers’ profitability with K40 radar/laser systems.

Two training sessions will be offered by K40 in the Cedars Meeting Room:

Custom Installation Techniques for The Professional Installer

Description: Stand out from the crowd while boosting your bottom line! Get hands-on experience performing two installation techniques that offer a unique touch and additional labor dollars on K40 installations.

Date: Saturday, 8/12/17

Time: 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Don’t Leave Money on The Table! – Quoting Accurately for Profitability

Description: Learn the labor breakdown and profit opportunities of a custom installed K40 system. Use this time-tested technique to quote every job accurately, and increase profitability.

Date: Sunday, 8/13/17

Time: 6:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m.

Click here to reserve your seat to the K40 training sessions.

For info, visit k40.com/products

Share this:



Tweet

Email

