K40 to Accelerate Retailer Profitability at KnowledgeFest

ELGIN, IL (07.24.2017) – K40 Electronics announced today it will offer two interactive training sessions during KnowledgeFest Dallas, August 11-14, 2017, at the Dallas Convention Center, that will accelerate retailers’ profitability with K40 radar/laser systems.

K40 encourages attendees to reserve their seat early to the training sessions, which are being co-hosted by Jason Kranitz from Kingpin University. “Our sessions are very popular with mobile electronics retailers and fill up quickly,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Besides offering great installation and profitability insights, our hands-on, interactive classes focus on real-world solutions.”

Two training sessions will be offered by K40 in the Cedars Meeting Room:

Custom Installation Techniques for The Professional Installer
Description: Stand out from the crowd while boosting your bottom line! Get hands-on experience performing two installation techniques that offer a unique touch and additional labor dollars on K40 installations.
Date: Saturday, 8/12/17
Time: 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Don’t Leave Money on The Table! – Quoting Accurately for Profitability
Description: Learn the labor breakdown and profit opportunities of a custom installed K40 system. Use this time-tested technique to quote every job accurately, and increase profitability.
Date: Sunday, 8/13/17
Time: 6:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m.

Click here to reserve your seat to the K40 training sessions.

K40 will also be exhibiting its entire product line in booth #406. “We invite both existing and prospective retailers to stop by to see the latest K40 product enhancements and – perhaps more importantly – learn how it makes good business sense to invest in the radar/laser category and the K40 brand,” added Clark.

For info, visit k40.com/products

