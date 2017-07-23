K40 to Accelerate Retailer Profitability at KnowledgeFest

Two training sessions will be offered by K40 in the Cedars Meeting Room:
Custom Installation Techniques for The Professional Installer
Description: Stand out from the crowd while boosting your bottom line! Get hands-on experience performing two installation techniques that offer a unique touch and additional labor dollars on K40 installations.
Date: Saturday, 8/12/17
Time: 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Don’t Leave Money on The Table! – Quoting Accurately for Profitability
Description: Learn the labor breakdown and profit opportunities of a custom installed K40 system. Use this time-tested technique to quote every job accurately, and increase profitability.
Date: Sunday, 8/13/17
Time: 6:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m.
Click here to reserve your seat to the K40 training sessions.K40 will also be exhibiting its entire product line in booth #406. “We invite both existing and prospective retailers to stop by to see the latest K40 product enhancements and – perhaps more importantly – learn how it makes good business sense to invest in the radar/laser category and the K40 brand,” added Clark.
For info, visit k40.com/products
