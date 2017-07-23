Davis to Distribute SounDigital in the MidWest

NEWELL, WV (07.24.2017) – Davis Distribution has started carrying the entire line from SounDigital, leading manufacturer of car audio amplifiers from Brazil.

Davis serves the 12-volt and custom integration markets within the entire midwest of USA.

SounDigital is very happy about this partnership to offer its customers in the region an even better service, with the possibility of same day shipping.

“We are thrilled with this partnership that will bring SounDigital USA to another level in the MidWest region. Our current dealers will have an even better experience now, without compromissing any of their current benefits,” said CEO Diogo Ianaconi.

For more info, visit davisdistribution.com or soundigitalusa.com.

