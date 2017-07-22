Great to See 12Volt Companies Instagrammin’

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.22.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The examples in this 12voltBite illustrate companies delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

Decibel Audio, Laurel MS, invited all to come in to check out new products. The company recently added the Kicker brand. New Kicker, JVC and Memphis banners are on the outside of the building.

Acme Tops and Tunes, Sacramento CA, grabbed attention with a night time marine post highlighting LED lighting. The second panel showed an additional image of the installation.

Ideal Audio, Pocatello ID, reminded followers and consumers that the travel season is here. The mobile video image post showed a top shelf headrest installation.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

