Tech Marketing to Rep for Apline Electronics in Southeast

TORRANCE, CA (07.21.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has announced that the Tech Marketing rep firm has joined Alpine’s aftermarket sales force. Based in Roswell, Georgia, Tech Marketing is representing the Alpine product line in several southeast states.

Six members of the Tech Marketing team are servicing the Alpine product line. Ron Holtzman founded Tech Marketing in 1980 and now serves as CFO of the company. President Richie Holtzman is responsible for Georgia, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi. Rep Dennis Montgomery covers North Carolina and South Carolina; Steven Paul covers Tennessee, northern Alabama, and northern Mississippi; while Jim Branyon handles specialty markets. Mark Barber, who represented Alpine for many years at his previous company, has joined the Tech Marketing team as the Vice President of Expeditor and New Car Dealer Sales with a focus on the Alpine Restyle vehicle-specific products.

The Tech Marketing members share a passion and commitment to the 12 volt aftermarket and are well known in the industry. All together, the men have a total of 164 years of combined experience in the consumer electronics industry.

“The Tech Marketing team has extensive experience in the 12 volt aftermarket industry, and we look forward to working with them as they represent Alpine products among our retail partners in the southeast,” said Mike Anderson, Assistant Vice President of Sales, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

The Tech Marketing team can be reached through their main office at 770-377-3818, via e-mail at reps@techmarketingse.com, or through their website at www.techmarketingse.com.

