Kicker and N&H “Livin’ Loud” in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, MS (07.21.2017) – N&H Electronics hit the ground running as the distributor for Kicker in the state of Mississippi. The initial shipment, pallet after pallet, arrived at the company’s Hattiesburg facility just a month ago.

Ricky Gibson, N&H proprietor, stated to 12voltnews.com, “The Kicker line is going really well. There has been a lot of interest and enthusiasm from dealers across the state. The Kicker brand is definitely a mainstay across the 12volt industry. We are very happy to be the authorized distributor for the state of Mississippi. We brought in stock across the board and dealers are making commitments to showcase a broad selection of models in their stores.”

Decible Audio, Laurel MS, recently added the Kicker brand. Shane Dudley, store owner, commented to 12voltnews.com, “We brought the Kicker line in and already we are seeing positive results. The Comp VR products are doing well. The Bullfrog portable is drawing interest too. We feel that product will bring plus business for outdoor activities and tailgating during the upcoming football season.”

Brad Ganz, Kicker Central Regional, related, “N&H is the first ever Kicker distributor to be headquartered in Mississippi. Ricky and his team know the state very well and work closely with their dealers which is driving business and growth for the Kicker brand.”

Continuing, Gibson offered, “In advance of the Kicker shipment new shelving was added in the N&H warehouse. The initial shipment filled the shelves and soon we had to reorder as Kicker products were being loaded onto trucks for dealer shipments.”

N&H has a very knowledgeable sales staff with 4 salesmen on the road. N&H runs scheduled delivery routes as an added service for dealers.

Visit nandhelectronics.com and kicker.com for more.

