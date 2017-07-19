VAIS Unveils New Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio Solution

ENGLEWOOD, CO (07.20.2017) – VAIS Technology has released a new satellite radio integrated solution specifically designed for 2018 Toyota Camry. This solution allows owners to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. Approximately 4 million vehicles annually. Our company develops simple, easy to install adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

The new GSR-002 or GSR-U01 adapter provides coverage for the following: 2018 Toyota Camry w Entune Audio equipped on some LE and SE models.

These adapters connect directly to the original Toyota factory stereo and allow the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the standard factory radio controls. It does require the use of the SiriusXM tuner # SXV300.

“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate just like the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explained. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can control their satellite radio just like they would regular FM radio – the same knobs and buttons, the same steering wheel controls, etc. That’s what really separates VAIS products from the rest of the industry.”

Visit www.vaistech.com for more.

