NAV-TV Announces Porsche Head Unit Replacement Interface for Select 911 and Cayenne Models

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (07.20.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. has announced the release of the M.O.S.T HUR 31. The M.O.S.T HUR (head unit replacement) 31 is a M.O.S.T fiber optic radio replacement interface that allows for the seamless installation of an aftermarket radio into select 2010 to 2016 Porsche vehicles.

The Interface is 100% plug-and-play and maintains all factory features, including fade, balance, gain, bass, treble and surround sound features.*1 It digitally interfaces with the factory amplifier to ensure premium Porsche sound quality and functionality while requiring no rewiring or additional aftermarket equipment.*2 Setup of the interface requires no computers or special equipment and all setting and adjustments are displayed on the factory dash cluster. Furthermore, the included steering wheel control feature for Alpine, JVC, Kenwood, Pioneer and Sony radios ensures safe operation of the radio without taking your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.

Current supported compatibility as of 07/18/2017 for the MOST HUR 31 is:

2011-2016 Porsche Cayenne with a factory MOST fiber optic amplifier and either a CDR31 or PCM3.1 radio

2012.5-2016 Porsche 911 (991) with a factory MOST fiber optic amplifier and either a CDR31 or PCM3.1 radio

Future compatibility for 2010-2016 Panamera, 2014-2016 Macan, and the 2012.5-2016 Boxster and Cayman will be announced shortly.

The M.O.S.T HUR 31 (SKU# NTV-KIT835) is currently shipping and available. To view product images and installation manuals, click here.

Visit www.navtv.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

