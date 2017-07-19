Directed Releases New Firmwares for Nissan Rogue Smart Key and Regular Key Versions

VISTA, CA (07.20.2017) – Directed has released 2 new firmwares for the 2014 – 2017 Nissan Rogue regular and smart key versions, adding to one of the broadest ranges of vehicle coverage in the industry. One of the key features of these 2 new firmwares is no longer requiring the customer to give up a key for a key wrap or having to use key2go to clone the factory key.

As part of the complete Directed Experience, Directed firmware solutions provide the widest coverage in the industry, offering the most 3X Lock Start and Remote-Start-Ready coverage with support for 58% of all 2001 to 2016 vehicle models. Directed firmware also supports 90% of all 2007 to 2017 vehicle models. Better performance, wider coverage and exclusive features make Directed the industry’s go-to resource for the greatest selection of firmware solutions.

“If you haven’t had the Directed Experience lately, now is the time!” said Glenn Busse, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Care. “The Directed Experience is a fresh, new, and exciting look at everything Directed has to offer, from systems and firmware, to training, support, and dealer programs. And if you or anyone on your team isn’t completely satisfied with the Directed Experience, please contact us. We are dedicated to making it an experience you’ll never forget.”

These new firmware solutions support remote start, 3X start, security and convenience functions on 2014 – 2017 Nissan Rogue regular and smart key versions. To learn all the details, and to view a complete application chart, click here.

To learn more about the Directed Experience, go to directed.com/experience

For more info, visit www.directeddealers.com, or call 1-800-876-0800.

