XS Power and Mechman Hosted SoundOff and Car Show

KNOXVILLE, TN (07.19.2017) – XS Power and Mechman Alternators teamed up for a huge event on Saturday, July 15th. The two companies share a parking lot in Knoxville and that parking lot was packed with SPL, SQL, Show & Shine and demo vehicles. Got 160’s Demo Musik’s Jacob Morris, along with Extreme Car Audio’s Anthony Caldwell, were instrumental in the promotion of the very successful event.

MECA, dB DragRacing, ISPL and NSPL organizations were on site.

Allan Shaffer headed up the MECA activities on site. Shaffer stated, “In all we 85 MECA members compete in the lanes plus Show & Shine. The layout at XS Power and Mechman was terrific. The car show and many demo vehicles were out front and the SPL competition in the back. Competitors and spectators had a great time going back and forth throughout the day.”

MECA Commish Steve Stern related, “From everything I heard it was a great MECA club event. Allan will be on site at close to 30 events this year as all is going very well in 2017 on MECA circuit.”

Caldwell commented, “The event was fantastic. Overall there were over 400 people on site through the day. I can’t thank Scottie at XS Power and Matt at Mechman enough. Mechman had a staff on site and actually built alternators for some competitors on the lot. As a retailer these events create awareness for 12volt products and my stores.”

Shaffer added, “We can’t thank Anthony enough for working behind the scenes. Wes Strickland also. Their efforts contributed greatly to the success of this event.”

Visit 4xspower.com and mechman.com for more.

