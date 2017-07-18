SCOSCHE Unveils the First of Its 2nd-Gen ITC Car Audio Installation Kits

OXNARD, CA (07.19.2017) – SCOSCHE Industries has announced the availability of the first in its upcoming lineup of second-generation Integrated Touchscreen Control Installation Kits, the 2010 – 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ITC 2.0 Installation Kit – Part Number ITCGM01B. Scosche is the pioneer and leader in in-dash vehicle integration products having introduced first-generation ITC installation kits in 2012 using older button technology. From the very beginning, these kits featured patent pending innovative features, as does the newest generation product.

This plug-and-play ITC 2.0 dash kit allows easy replacement of the vehicle’s factory stereo to any aftermarket DIN or Double DIN unit. This dash kit is the first of its kind to include a dual, full-color touch screen system to control the vehicle’s air conditioning, as well as other vehicle technology systems and convenience features. The kit requires no complex programming or cutting of any of the OEM wiring in the vehicle during installation.

The ITCGM01B is configurable for single and dual climate controls. The new and improved ITC 2.0 interface features dual, full-color touch screens to provide comprehensive vehicle systems and audio integration. This dash kit has been designed with high-quality automotive grade ABS plastic to match the texture and paint of the vehicle manufacturer’s fascia panels.

In the coming months, Scosche will be releasing more of these next generation ITC 2.0 Installation Kits for Mustang, F-150 and more.

Dealers/retailers interested in ordering this innovation new product can contact Scosche Dealer Sales at 800-363-4490. The ITCGM01B is $389.99 MSRP.

To visit the ITCGM01B product page, click here. Visit scosche.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

