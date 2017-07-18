Phoenix Gold & AAMP’s Team Phantom Roll Out the DSP8.8

CLEARWATER, FL (07.19.2017) – Beginning this week, Phoenix Gold authorized dealers will start receiving the highly anticipated DSP8.8 Digital Signal Processor. The very first DSP8.8 was hand delivered last week to Ultimate Auto in Orlando, Florida by AAMP Global’s Team Phantom member, Mike Eckley.

“We’re passionate about the DSP8.8 and the opportunity to bring an innovative audio product to the market, all while being able to leverage our Team Phantom street team and their continuous engagement with our customers. The ability to have them moving full speed for this big of a launch is incredibly impactful,” explained Herb Brown, VP, Sales.

With their expertise in all things AAMP, Team Phantom’s onsite trainings have become invaluable in the product education for AAMP’s U.S. customer base. Boasting over 75 combined years of industry experience, the team brings a rich knowledge and passion for the aftermarket mobile electronics industry which AAMP and our retail partners have been able to tap into and harness. The team has been so impactful, that it has expanded to two additional territories this year.

Team Phantom is now made up of Mike Eckley (Florida), Ricky Ross (Southeast), Jason Denton (Mid-Atlantic), Steve Rogers (Upper Midwest), Kevin Allen (Texas), and Mike Hall (Pacific Northwest). With the team visiting retail customers in the signature Team Phantom showcase trucks, they’ll continue providing unmatched customer centric training, marketing and sell-through support for AAMP’s seven Power Brands.

Phoenix Gold’s DSP8.8 will be shipping this week to authorized Phoenix Gold dealers with an MSRP of $900.00.

Visit phoenixgold.com and aampofamerica.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

