JVC to Sponsor Washington’s White River & Gorge Amphitheaters

LONG BEACH, CA (07.18.2017) – JVC Mobile Entertainment announced it is sponsoring two landmark amphitheaters in the state of Washington—Gorge Amphitheater in George and White River Amphitheater in Auburn—both owned and operated by Live Nation. The sponsorship is part of JVC’s push to connect with live-music lovers during venue events and channel customers into local retail stores by promoting the JVC brand and products.

Through October, JVC branding will be featured on Gorge and White River signage and concert screens. Brand ambassadors will actively engage concertgoers with giveaways, text-to-win prizes and product displays showcasing the JVC KW-V830BT DVD receiver equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Attendees will also receive bounce-back coupons for product discounts at local CarToys retail stores.

“JVC Mobile Entertainment has always been about the celebration of music,” said Hazim Jainoor, brand marketing manager. “We are excited to engage with avid music lovers and connect them to retailers in their area who will help create their ideal listening experience. All independent JVC retailers benefit from promotions like these because of the heightened brand awareness that our collaboration brings. The Pacific Northwest is the first of several planned venue collaborations that will support local car audio specialists.”

The KW-V830BT carries an MSRP of $599.95. Visit mobile.jvc.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

