Elite Distributor Alliance Welcomes Kicker as 11th Vendor Partner

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA (07.18.2017) – The Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) has announced the addition of Kicker as their 11th vendor partner. Kicker is a leading speaker, woofer and amplifier brand in the mobile electronics business. In addition, Kicker has an exceptional marine and powersports lineup of source units, speakers, woofers and amplifiers. Kicker also builds Lifestyle products including Bluetooth enabled home, office and outdoor speakers, headphones & earbuds. For 44 years Kicker has developed and manufactured audio products that people love and respect.

Said Rob Limbaugh, Vice President of Business Development at Kicker, “For these many years Kicker has worked hard to build a brand that consumers trust and retailers have come to rely on. We have thought it through and we believe the distributors that comprise the Elite Distributor Alliance are the perfect group to serve as an extension of the Kicker brand as we go to market.”

EDA vice president Craig Breinholt of Mountain West Distributors explained, “We identified Kicker early on as a vendor that could work perfectly with the EDA, quality product, principled management philosophy and wonderful people to work with. We like to think that we try to engage with vendors who are capable of taking a long-term view of business. Of course we recognize the long term is built of many ‘short terms’ sequenced together. The key is insure that the ‘short terms’ activity is not inconsistent with the long term view. After 44 years it appears that Kicker has it figured out quite well.”

Kicker already does business with many of the EDA distributor members. The EDA expects that Kicker will acquire at least one new distributor in the mobile category and perhaps more as the two look just a little bit over the horizon.

The EDA is the first and so-far, only mobile electronics distributor alliance. EDA president Josh Eatherly of P&E Distributors said, “The challenges we all face are not much of a secret. Strategically, this kind of joint effort between a brand, Kicker in this case, and a focused and capable group of like-minded distributors can be a very strong bulwark in the effort to go to market in consistent fashion adding value to all of us in the supply chain, retailers, distributors, reps and vendors. It is true, the EDA will enjoy the beginning of only its third year in August 2017, that we are a young organization. On the other hand, each EDA member is a rather prominent participant in his respective territory. The market should expect that the EDA’s momentum and positive impact on business will continue to grow. The addition of Kicker as our most recent vendor partner will of course add significant value to our endeavors. We will be having more to talk about in the coming weeks and months.”

Visit elitedistributoralliance.com and kicker.com for more.

