AudioControl Shipping Company’s First High Powered Mobile Audio Amplifier With Onboard DSP

SEATTLE, WA (07.18.2017) – AudioControl has announced that the D-4.800 4-channel car audio amplifier is now shipping to authorized dealers. The D-4.800 joins the LC-4.800 and the LC-6.1200 family of premium automotive amplifiers offering advanced features and best-in-class OEM interface technology all available now from AudioControl. By combining DSP functionality within the amplifier, the innovative D-4.800 enhances performance while conserving space and installation time verses solutions that require multiple components and connecting cables.

The D-4.800 incorporates AudioControl’s new Smart-User DSP software platform that was developed for the DM-810 and DM-608 signal processors, providing the most refined levels of tuning flexibility for any factory or aftermarket sound system. Using AudioControl’s Smart User Interface allows complete control over all features including 30 bands of equalization, signal time-alignment, crossover selections, input delay and phase correction, plus integrated input and output RTA’s.

Visit AudioControl at KnowledgeFest Booth 212 in Dallax, August 12 – 14

The D-4.800, configurable as a 4/3/2 channel amplifier, delivers 125 watts into 4 ohms/200 watts into 2 ohms and 400 watts bridged into 4 ohms. Each pair of channels is bridgeable, giving installers the flexibility they need for an array of system configuration options. The D-4.800 has line level plus advanced speaker-level input circuitry and signal summing, making OEM integration possible even for the most complex factory systems. Other key features include AudioControl’s proprietary patented AccuBASS circuit, a unique smart technology that has been designed to seamlessly apply bass compensation only when required in order to restore low frequencies that the factory installed source unit maybe limiting. The D-4.800 features MILC level-matching technology and the GTO signal sensing circuit, helping installers overcome OEM integration hurdles and deliver the finest possible automotive sound systems. An optional ACR-1 assignable remote level control gives users fingertip access to bass level on the fly. All AudioControl automotive amplifiers are designed and assembled in the USA from components sourced globally and come with a 5-year warranty.

“12-volt retailers, installers and their customers will appreciate the refinement of the new D-4.800 amplifier, which combines high-power output, the finest OEM interface circuitry and an unparalleled level of DSP functionality all from a single, space-saving chassis,” commented Chris Bennett, AudioControl’s National Sales Manager of Mobile Electronics. “These full-featured amplifiers are complete system solutions, delivering the performance and reliability that car audio consumers have come to expect from the AudioControl brand.”

The AudioControl D-4.800 has an MSRP of $699 and is available now.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

