Featured, Uncategorized

Sony and Murfco, Inc Educate Southern California Retailers

Posted on July 16, 2017 by
Retailers in Orange County packed the house to hear more about Sony from Kris Bulla-pictured front left.

Retailers in Orange County packed the house to hear more about Sony from Kris Bulla-pictured front left.

murfco.com

murfco.com

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (07.17.2017) – Sony just wrapped up product and sales trainings in Southern California with Murfco, Inc. to help educate retailers on the benefits of the Sony lineup, and how to properly demonstrate some of the key features to consumers.

“Sony’s super-informative trainings tied in with dinner and kart racing helped create several great, memorable events,” stated Murfco, Inc. owner Dan Murphy.

Retailers got to hear great Sony sales tips from Kris Bulla and enjoy a delicious meal.

Retailers got to hear great Sony sales tips from Kris Bulla and enjoy a delicious meal.

sonymobile.com

sonymobile.com

The trainings were similar to dozens of events that have been performed across the United States and Canada by the Sony team over the last year to raise awareness on their excellent products, and to refine the sales technique used by retailers to properly demonstrate the better sound quality, higher power, and superior connectivity over other product lines in the industry.

“Our training events are designed to really deliver a ton of usable information in a format that leads to greater sales in their showroom. Our sales tips and the story behind the brand and our technology prowess give retailers the confidence and expertise to sell our product effectively to make high margin sales,” said Kris Bulla, National Product Trainer for Sony.

Shop owners had a blast kart racing during the Sony product trainings with Murfco in Orange County and San Diego July 10th-12th.

Shop owners had a blast kart racing during the Sony product trainings with Murfco in Orange County and San Diego July 10th-12th.

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

Sony has recently shipped the new High Power Double DIN head unit, the WX-GS920BH that offers more than 180W RMS power, and the ability to power a subwoofer directly from the head unit. The Sony team will attend and offer trainings at the MEA KnowledgeFest 2017 event in Dallas, TX in mid-August.

Visit sonymobile.com and murfco.com for more.

bottom-banner_hashtag-12vnn_newproducts

Related Posts