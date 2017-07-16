Sony and Murfco, Inc Educate Southern California Retailers

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (07.17.2017) – Sony just wrapped up product and sales trainings in Southern California with Murfco, Inc. to help educate retailers on the benefits of the Sony lineup, and how to properly demonstrate some of the key features to consumers.

“Sony’s super-informative trainings tied in with dinner and kart racing helped create several great, memorable events,” stated Murfco, Inc. owner Dan Murphy.

“Our training events are designed to really deliver a ton of usable information in a format that leads to greater sales in their showroom. Our sales tips and the story behind the brand and our technology prowess give retailers the confidence and expertise to sell our product effectively to make high margin sales,” said Kris Bulla, National Product Trainer for Sony.

Sony has recently shipped the new High Power Double DIN head unit, the WX-GS920BH that offers more than 180W RMS power, and the ability to power a subwoofer directly from the head unit. The Sony team will attend and offer trainings at the MEA KnowledgeFest 2017 event in Dallas, TX in mid-August.

Visit sonymobile.com and murfco.com for more.

