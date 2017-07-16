Metra Electronics to Teach DSP and Install Basics at KnowledgeFest

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.17.2017) – Metra Electronics, a leader in aftermarket mobile electronics, will be teaching two vendor training courses at KnowledgeFest in Dallas, TX from August 11-14, 2017. This industry event is hosted by the Mobile Electronics Association at the Dallas Convention Center and features a full schedule of educational training for 12 volt installers. Metra’s Installer Institute, an accredited school for Mobile Electronics, will also be at the show giving information about their school’s programs and continuing education courses. Both the Installer Institute and Metra Electronics will be at booth #316.

“AX-DSP – Upgrade your digitally amplified system without the hassle” will be taught by Jason Anderson on August 12 from 4:45pm to 5:45pm. How do you effectively install aftermarket amps and speakers in vehicles with digital amplifiers? The new AX-DSP from Axxess Interfaces is the solution to this problem that installers have been dealing with for years. The AX-DSP takes the digital signal from OE radios and converts it to a multi-channel analog output, allowing an installer to easily add aftermarket amps while retaining the use of the OE radio controls. Installers no longer have to buy summing devices, processors, or DSP’s, and then spend hours wiring up and troubleshooting. Installers should attend this training seminar at the 2017 summer Knowledgefest event to find out how the AX-DSP can save time, money and headaches in the installation bay. Attendees can reserve their seat for this class online by clicking here.

The second class, “Metra/Axxess 101: Back to the Basics”, will be taught by Juan Lugo on Sunday, August 13 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. This class will cover basic install techniques and topics such as wiring up combo amplified /non-amplified harnesses, initialization of various interfaces, audio adjustments to interfaces, and the use and operation of the new Axxess App and PC updater program. The class will also discuss the new AX-DSP, TurboTouch Kits and various other new products from Metra Electronics. KnowledgeFest attendees can reserve their seat for this training session by clicking here.

For more information, visit the following sites…

KnowledgeFest event information, schedule and registration: KnowledgeFest.org

Installer Institute’s programs and courses for mobile electronics: InstallerInstitute.com

The new Axxess Digital Signal Processor (AX-DSP) from Metra Electronics: AxxessDSP.com

