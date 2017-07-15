 Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.15.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The examples in this 12voltBite illustrate companies delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

Jackie Cooper Electronics, Oklahoma City OK, drove home the “Don’t get a Ticket” message with a graphic featuring a law enforcement officer pointing the dreaded radar gun. New radar and laser detection technology brings a new opportunity for proactive 12volt retailers.

717 Wrapsgraphics, Mountville PA, featured a ski rig sporting a custom wrap. The custom wrap will certainly make this rig stand out on the lakes. Showroom wall graphics are also available from 717 Wrapsgraphics.

California Custom Sounds, Dayton OH, keyed in on using remote start to cool vehicles during the summer season. The striking graphic featured a Compustar remote.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,800 12VoltBite posts.

