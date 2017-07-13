Mobile Solutions Accepts M.E.SA. Money to Pay for Products and Get Class Discounts

TEMPE, AZ (07.14.2017) – Students of Mobile Solutions will have another way to pay for tools and supplies—as well as partial tuition—when they attend classes at its Phoenix, Ariz., facility. The professional trainer and reseller of fabrication tools and supplies has entered into an agreement with the Mobile Electronics Specialists of America (M.E.S.A.) to offer its M.E.S.A. Money credit card account to students.

M.E.S.A. Money lets qualified applicants purchase products and services with no money down and get no-interest terms if paid in full on select terms. Attendees at Mobile Solutions can apply by phone, web or on location, and once approved, select tools and materials that can be shipped to their location. In addition, they are eligible to pay for a portion of tuition for future class reservations.

“M.E.S.A. is a great organization and its M.E.S.A. Money credit card has been a powerful tool to help its retailers increase average tickets and grow sales,” said Bryan Schmitt, president and lead instructor at Mobile Solutions. “We’ve opted to offer the program because in addition to the skills they learn, attendees are empowered to purchase the tools and materials they used during class, and personally and professionally take their expertise to the next level.”

Mobile Solutions’ upcoming class is its MasterTech Subwoofer Design and Fabrication Training, July 15-18 in Phoenix. For more information, call (80-968-2074 or visit mobilesolutions-usa.com.

