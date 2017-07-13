DS18 In Mexico for Training and AudioFest Car Show

SAN LUIS DE POTOSI, MEXICO (07.14.2017) – The weekend of July 8th and 9th Rob Ferro, known as Mr. DS18, traveled south of the border to work with the DS18 distributor in Mexico to train dealers and attend the AudioFest Car Show.

Ferro related to 12voltnews.com, “The weekend was outstanding. The DS18 Team in Mexico is working together to make sure DS18 stands out in a crowd. Dealers from across Mexico came to the event. One driving over 22 hours to attend. Another had to make 2 airplane connections to make it. It even took me 11 hours in 2 airports to make it for the weekend’s activities.”

At the training event and AudioFest DS18 debuted the latest demo van that is packed with literally dozens of DS18 subs and speakers.

The products packed into the new DS18 demo van include: 4 hooligan 15, 8 troublemaker 10″, 8 pro exl 10″ mids, 12 pro tw 510, 6 pro dkh2 horns, 8 ds18 pc 200 batteries, 2 ds18 pro spl 8.5k, 2 pro fr 9000, 2 pro fr 6000, 2 pro fr 3500, 1 pro fr 1500, 1 pro fr 800.

The AudioFest included IASCA competitions in several categories and DS18 set national records in 2 competitions and rocked the event with the new demo van.

Concluding, Ferro noted, “Alex Martinez and his son Jesus, with their DS18 dealer network, are doing incredible work to make DS18 standout above the crowd.”

Next trip to San Luis De Potosi Ferro will take a jacket. Living in south Florida he was not prepared for the 48 degree nights.

Visit ds18.com for more.

