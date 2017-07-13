dB Drag Racing Lays Out the Road to Finals Championship

WORLDWIDE (07.14.2017) – The “Road to Finals” is well underway and the dB Drag Racing Association would like to encourage all competitors to plan accordingly to make the most of the competition season. There are currently 265 events on the 2017 dB Drag Racing Calendar throughout the world, with additional events being added each week. The dBDRA would like to thank all of the retailers, manufacturers and mobile audio enthusiasts for planning and producing events throughout the season. And a huge shout out to the competitors for attending and competing at events! It is the continued support of the enthusiasts that make the events happen!

The points requirements to compete at one of the 4 Finals events (North America, South America, Europe, Russia) are as follows.

2017 dBDRA Points Requirements:

Season Start Date: Septermber 26, 2016

Season Cut-Off Date: Septermber 17, 2017

Certified Score Start Date: Jan 16, 2017

Competitors must accrue enough points during the competition season to be eligible for an invitation to the Championship at the end of the season. This outlines the points and additional requirements for the 2017 season.

Extreme Division (Worldwide)

25 Points

Only points accrued AFTER December 1, 2016 will be counted (Extreme Only).

All points must be earned with the actual Extreme vehicle that will be participating in the Finals

An “EXTREME VEHICLE” must meet at least 3 of the following criteria…

Bullet-Proof Windshield

Non-OEM Dash

Non-OEM Passenger Compartment

Bolted Doors

Speaker Wall

Street Stock and Super Street Division (Worldwide)

75 Points

Bass Race (Worldwide)

75 Points

Top Dog and Psychlone (Worldwide)

50 Points

World Finals Requirements Summary with rulebook sections.

– 2017 dBDRA Member (Section 9-5)

– Required Points (Section 7)

– 2017 Points Cutoff: September 17, 2017

– Certified Score – Only scores after Jan 16, 2017 will count (Section 8-1)

– Certified SPL is linked to the vehicle and class (Section 9-4)

For a complete set of rules and event listings, visit www.dbdragracing.com

