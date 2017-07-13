Cadence Is Growing, Looking for Sales Representation

Cadence Sound is seeking Manufacturers Sales Representatives in a few Key Territories across the US.

Over the past 25 years, Cadence has had a mission of building exciting products that make your Car Audio system perform at its absolute best. This year is no exception, with our new lineup of products, Cadence has been a growing organization that offers Premium Mobile and Marine Audio Products that delivers total satisfaction.

Cadence offers an aggressive commission structure and excellent market support to ensure your success.

To inquire about open territories and becoming part of our Manufacturers Sales Rep Force, please contact: Enrique Avalos at (626) 465-3383 X102, or (562) 805-9498 or via email at enrique@cadenceacoustics.com or Rick Andersen at (626) 465-3383 X107 or via email at rick@logicsoundlab.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

