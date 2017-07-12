The SPL-SQology Steel Valley Regional Show Set for August 19th and 20th

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (07.12.2017) – The SPL-SQology Steel Valley show will fill the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Casino and Resort on August 19th and 20th. The event is a 3X MECA SQ and SPL plus MECA Car Show, IASCA 3X SQ/IDBL with dB DragRacing and BassRace 3X. A Top 30 SQ Showdown is also on the event schedule.

Larry Chijner, the force behind the event stated, “Holding the event in the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Resort is a tremendous opportunity for car audio enthusiasts to compete in MECA, IASCA and dBDragRacing formats. The casino attracts over 10,000 visitors each day and the HARV is just a short walk. Attracting many of those visitors can put car audio in front of consumers.

MECA Commish commented, “Our club is excited about the rebirth of the Steel Valley Regional event. We are looking forward to a big weekend for SQL, SPL plus Show & Shine competitors.”

The show is open to general public free of charge and the people at the Resort for the entire weekend.

Manufacturers that are supporting the show so far include Title Sponsor Arc Audio as well as Hybrid Audio, Brax, Helix, JL Audio, Audionutz, RaceSport, Memphis Car Audio, Audible Physics, JVC Electronics, Audison, Hertz, Revelation Audio, Davis Distribution, Sinfoni, Ohio Generator, Stinger, Kicker, Mosconi, Focal and Illusion Audio.

“We are expecting a great turnout this year as I have seen a big upswing in Sound Quality Competiton in the last few years,” commented Larry Chijner.

The show will be open Friday, August 18th all day for set up and preparation, 19th and 20th for Competition.

All Events are Triple Point for their respective organization. There will also be a Show and Shine Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Sat Aug 19th on the outside of the Arena.

Any manufacturers that looking to participate may email Larry Chijner lchijner@levinfurniture.com

The Harv Arena has 24-hr security and is an air conditioned venue. SPL will be held on the outside of the arena so each form of competition has the optimum place to compete.

Mountaineer has multiple restaurants, beautiful Hotel, Live Horse Racing, Gaming and everything that comes with a top notch resort.

Mountaineer’s web site is moreatmountaineer.com and their phone number for room reservations is 1-800-804-0468 or 304-287-8000.

Ask for Car Audio Show rates when booking rooms for the weekend.

Last but not least, as usual this show will feature the Top 30 Sound Quality Showdown where each car gets evaluated by 6 Sound Quality Judges and

Cash and Prizes will be given to all that participate. The Top 30 brings back the days of the Masters, Perry Georgia events and Aggieland.

Competitors can pre-register or register at the show. For more info, contact Larry at lchijner@levinfurniture.com

