Metra Electronics Shipping Ford Fusion TurboTouch Kit

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.13.2017) – Metra Electronics is now shipping a new TurboTouch kit designed for Ford Fusion 2013 and up* models. The popular new line of TurboTouch kits feature Metra’s patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.

The 99-5841B kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes a HVAC interface and wiring harness. It is scratch-resistant and painted black to match the factory finish. Note: This kit does not support amplified systems.

TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. Metra’s popular ASWC-1 technology is already built-in to retain factory steering wheel controls, without the need to purchase this product separately. Retention for safety features (including backup cameras and sensors), and most of the other vehicle information are also built into the interface. The integrated 4.3 inch color touchscreen and buttons will retain climate control features and most personalized vehicle customizations.

TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-5841B is now in stock and shipping, available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

Visit metraonline.com/part/99-5841B to see specific and up to date vehicle applications, download the product sheet and view instructions for this part.

Visit metraturbotouch.com for more.

