Rockford Fosgate Debuts New Bag Lid Audio Kits at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2017

TEMPE, AZ (07.12.2017) – Rockford Fosgate has announced the fourth consecutive year that it will be the official motorcycle audio sponsor of the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2017. Rockford Fosgate is proud to bring high performance motorcycle audio systems, including a new line of bag lid audio kits, to the crowds of enthusiasts on Lazelle Street in downtown Sturgis, S.D. during the 77th annual event from August 4-12.

“As in prior years, Rockford Fosgate will showcase bike builds, interactive displays, and lots of great music at our booth,” said Bill Jackson, Rockford CEO and president. “This year, Rockford will also use our Sturgis experience as a launch pad for a new line of bag lid audio solutions designed for Harley Davidson 2014 and newer bikes that will be available to consumers beginning in August.”

As motorcyclists from across the nation converge on Sturgis, the team at Rockford Fosgate is revved up and ready to demonstrate sound systems purpose-built for the motorcycle environment. Bikers will be able to hear front audio systems and the all new bag lid speaker solutions installed in a variety of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

According to Rockford, the all new bag lid speaker kits (TMS69BL14: $499.99) designed for Harley-Davidson motorcycles are easy to install and are designed to mount into the existing factory lids. They deliver a cranked up output that is crystal clear no matter how loud the ride. The kits feature a lightweight speaker frame, are waterproof, and include an easy-to-follow cutting template with a mounting system that makes the installation into factory bag lids seamless.

In addition to the kits, Rockford will also offer Element Ready 6 x 9-inch replacement speakers (TMS69: $299.99) that are lightweight, waterproof, and powerful enough to perform in the motorcycle environment.

“With the addition of the bag lid speaker kits, motorcyclists can now enjoy a complete sound solution from Rockford Fosgate,” Jackson continued. “You can pair the bag lid kit with a Rockford Fosgate front audio kit in 2014 or newer Harley Davidson motorcycles. This makes a complete sound system because the front audio kit includes a 400 watt, 4-channel amplifier. Two channels power the front audio kit and two channels deliver power to the bag lids. You just need to run the speaker wire harness from the amp to the bags and turn up your music!”

According to Jackson, anyone who loves riding on the open road knows how harsh the elements can be, whether it be road noise, dirt, dust, moisture, and even temperature. “To that end, we have further developed element-ready amplifiers, speakers, and installation accessories that are specifically designed to fit on a motorcycle, but powerful and durable enough to deliver our acclaimed sonic signature while withstanding the torture of such a tight and demanding environment.”

Later this year, Rockford will begin shipping bag lid audio kits designed for Harley Davidson motorcycles model years 1998 – 2013 (TMS69BL9813: $499.99).

Since 1938, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has grown to become one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.

Rockford Fosgate will also sponsor the “15th Annual Mayor’s Ride,” held during the rally.

For more information on participating in the Mayor’s Ride, visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com/annual-mayors-ride/

For more information on the Rockford Fosgate Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2017 sponsorship and promotions, visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com/sponsors/

Visit www.rockfordcorp.com for more.

