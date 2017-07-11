Power Acoustik Introduces All-New ATV6 ATV Audio System

MONTEBELLO, CA (07.12.2017) – Epsilon Electronics Inc. has introduced a brand new all-terrain audio system as part of their iconic Power Acoustik brand.

Part of Power Acoustik’s growing powersports line, the ATV6 and ATV6L are easy to install and includes a marine-grade waterproof 6.5” coaxial speaker and a 1” extended frequency tweeter.

“This source unit is a worthy addition to our Power Acoustik product lineup,” said Epsilon Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Paul Goldberg. “This product contains a wide variety of standard features our customers have come to expect.”

Unlike other ATV sound systems, the ATV6L models includes LED lighting as standard equipment as opposed to an upgrade.

This unit is equipped with Bluetooth V4.0 MP3 audio streaming from mobile devices to allow for increased accessibility when riding off-road.

Also, included is a 1” extended frequency range titanium dome tweeter to reduce “dead zones.” All of this is offered at competitive pricing when compared to other models.

Other standard features include:

-Rugged all-element ready ABS construction

-400w MAX power class A/B audio amplifier

-Conformal coated PCB and waterproof connections

-Heavy duty mounting hardware included

-RGB LED light rings built-in, remote control included

For more info, visit poweracoustik.com and epsilonelectronicsinc.com

