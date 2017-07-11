Magellan’s OHV Division Names LESCO Distributing as 12V Partner

SAN DIMAS, CA (07.12.2017) – Magellan GPS is proud to name Lesco Distributing Inc. as the designated distributor for the 12V automotive market for the Magellan GPS TRX7 off road navigation device. Though the TRX7 offers complete on road turn-by-turn navigation, the TRX7 is the only GPS based navigational unit built from the ground up for the off-road enthusiast market.

The Magellan GPS TRX7 offers over 120,000 OHV trials in its own mapping system, an available camera to better capture waypoints, online routing with automatic sync to the TRX7 device to plan and enhance the riding experiences, a ruggedized IP67 shock proof, waterproof, dust proof housing, and many other features.

“Magellan GPS is honored to do business with Lesco Distributing and the thousands of dealers doing business with Lesco Distributing,” said Michael Killian, Director of Sales for Magellan GPS. “Lesco Distributing is a 40 plus year old distributing company with four distinct points of distribution thereby conducting business with the best of American dealerships, and Magellan GPS looks forward to building profitable business with those same Lesco dealers and with Lesco Distributing.”

Neil Brookmyer, General Manager of Lesco Distributing, stated, “Lesco Distributing looks forward to working with Magellan GPS, the first name company in the GPS space. We look to Magellan GPS to expand our already large and growing product offering to include the valuable products offered by Magellan GPS.

Visit magellangps.com for more.

