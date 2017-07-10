Kicker Conducted Trainings Across Houston

HOUSTON, TX (07.11.17) – The week of June 26th Kicker hosted evening training events for dealers across Houston. Kicker’s training guru John Myers traveled from Stillwater to conduct the sessions that highlighted the 2017 product lineup.

Tuesday, June 26th, the session was held at the Acoustic Edge Institute on the southeast side of Houston. Myers related to 12voltnews.com. “In the audience there were over a dozen who soaked up in-depth information that included finding a full range signal, in-vehicle system tuning and all the info on the KXA amps with wireless sub control. The setting at the Acoustic Edge Institute is a terrific venue to hold product training sessions.”

David Lee Marketing’s David Toliver set up the session at the Acoustic Edge Institute facility in Houston in conjunction with facility owner Roger Hill.

On Wednesday evening the training site was a Car Toys location in Humble. Thursday evening’s session was presented for Audio Express staffers at the company’s FM1960 store on the north side of Houston.

Continuing, Myers stated, “With an eye to the future, the sessions focused on preparing dealers to maximize the possibilities of today’s hi-tech Kicker DSP technology to create the best possible in-vehicle listening experience for consumers who made the Kicker Livin’ Loud choice.”

During the week in Houston Myers logged over 900 miles within the city seeing Kicker dealers during the days and traveling to the evening training sessions. The total miles for the week topped 2,000.

NOTE: The Acoustic Edge facility was designed to accommodate many types of events. An event like the Kicker tuning training is an example of how the facility can be used to augment the regular class schedules. Roger Hill has owned the Acoustic Edge in Houston since 2002. The school prepares techs for 12volt and home installations to be successful in the field of custom installation. An ongoing schedule of in-depth and highly technical classes relating to various aspects of 12volt and home installation is offered by Acoustic Edge in Houston. Find out more about their programs at acousticedge.com

Visit kicker.com and acousticedge.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

