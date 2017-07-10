Epsilon Offers Value-Priced Source Units for SoundStream, Power Acoustik, and Farenheit

MONTEBELLO, CA (07.11.2017) – Epsilon Electronics has a long-standing tradition of offering customers exceptional value without sacrificing quality or performance.

The SoundStream, Power Acoustik and Farenheit lines all contain value-priced source units for customers looking to get the most for their car audio dollars. The Epsilon Electronics philosophy throughout all of their product lines is that reasonably priced source units should not mean that you have to do without technology and innovations that you’ve come to expect.

“Our 2017 offering of source units offer a multitude of standard features at an exceptional value,” said Epsilon Vice- President, Sales & Marketing, Paul Goldberg. “Customers don’t have to sacrifice low cost to receive the performance they have become accustomed to.”

These source units are all very reasonably priced at between $100 – 150 dollars. Customers are encouraged to contact their nearest dealers for exact pricing and availability.

SOUNDSTREAM SOURCE UNITS – www.soundstream.com

VR-624B – This entry-level source unit from the SoundStream 63 Series includes an ISO double-DIN 6.2” LCD touchscreen as well as DVD, AM/FM receiver, CD/MP3 and Bluetooth® Connectivity.

VR-345B – The VR-345B model not only includes DVD, CD/MP3 and an AM/FM receiver, it also includes Bluetooth® 4.0 phone calling + A2DP audio streaming, proving you don’t have to spend more to get the features you want. This single-DIN unit also features a detachable faceplate and 300 watt 4-channel amplifier.

POWER ACOUSTIK SOURCE UNITS – www.poweracoustik.com

PD-624B – This multimedia source unit features several customizing options including several preloaded background images and a color changing graphic user interface. In addition, smart phones will transfer your contacts, which allows you the ability to view recent call logs. Who says you can’t have it all?



PD-724B – This single-DIN unit is anything but a base model. It is SD/USB ready and includes a motorized 7” LCD touchscreen. Quality and function don’t have to cost more.

FARENHEIT SOURCE UNITS – www.farenheitusa.com



TI-623B – This double-DIN multimedia receiver features a 6.2” LCD touchscreen. It also features ID3 MP3 tag reading for track & artist information, video output for auxiliary devices and custom and preset equalizer settings.

TID-893B – This source unit is distinguished by a single-DIN 7” flip-up screen with a detachable theft-deterrent front faceplate. Other standard features include: dual zone for rear seat or overhead entertainment, rear view camera input with trigger and motorized angle adjustment.

Visit www.epsilonelectronicsinc.com for more.

