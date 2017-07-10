BOYO Shipping New Concealed License Plate Cameras

FULLERTON, CA (07.11.2017) – Vision Tech America BOYO brand is shipping two new concealed license place camera with trajectory parking lines. The VTL17LTJ features LED lights and the VTL171RTJ features IR night vision.

The bar type cameras are designated for installation behind the vehicle license plate using the existing license plate bolts and mounts.

Both models are laden with common features that include trajectory parking lines, 600 horizontal resolution, selectable reverse/non-reverse view, parking lines are selectable on/off, 170 degree wide viewing angle, IP67 waterproof rating and 22′ RCA video extension cable.

The MSRP on each model is $69.99.

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

