PowerBass Intros XL-50BT Universal Bluetooth Receiver

ONTARIO, CA (07.10.2017) – Adding your favorite music tracks couldn’t be any easier than with the new PowerBass XL-50BT Universal Bluetooth Receiver. Simple to use buttons gives users control over their Bluetooth device, along with a USB charging port to keep the device charged, while listening to the favorites play list.

Erik Harbour, PowerBass Sals & Marketing Director, stated, “The XL-50BT is a Bluetooth receiver/controller. Simply connect to it via Bluetooth and control your music and volume. No need for a head unit in a boat or UTV.”

The XL-50BT is easy to install, surface or flush mount, and integrate into an amplified aftermarket sound system….a 12volt remote amplifier turn on/off lead too. The XL-50 BT, with a 30’ range, is water resistant for use on a motorcycle, boat or off-road vehicle. The detent control buttons make the XL-50BT easy to use wearing gloves.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

