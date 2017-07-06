LinksWell Debuts “Dynamic Dozen” Products for Display Radio Enhancement

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (07.07.2017) – LinksWell Inc. has released its first 12 products to the mobile electronics marketplace. Nine “black box” solutions and a dash replacement kit are now viewable on its website, linkswellinc.com. The majority of products are now shipping.

Of the initial 12, LinksWell has released five multi-camera interfaces for vehicle-specific applications. Each is designed to expand the factory-installed, single-camera system by adding up to five additional audio/video sources. Camera inputs that are designated left and right can be set to show their views when the turn signals are applied. In addition, the front camera input can display its view when the vehicle travels below a preset speed to aid in parking and maneuvering. Current applications include late-model GM-branded vehicles, as well Ford vehicles equipped with SYNC 3.

Also in the initial product offering are five interfaces that add navigation to select vehicles that were not equipped with the feature from the factory. They employ iGO Nextgen navigation, a worldwide platform well known for its ease of use and familiarity for users of its mobile platform. Even with added navigation, the user interface follows the same icons, layout, color scheme, source access and touch-screen functionality of the factory user interface. Applications cover late-model GM Vehicles equipped with the MyLink system, as well as Ford vehicles operating with SYNC 2 or SYNC 3 systems.

“We are pleased to kick off our product introduction with premium-build OEM integration solutions that directly pinpoint the highest market demand,” said Walt Detlefsen, national sales manager. “All of our products are built with two directives: blend effortlessly into the vehicle by maintaining all factory functionality as well as the design and layout of the original factory user interface; and make it easy on installing technicians with plug-and-play harnesses and non-invasive connectivity. We look forward to introducing more solutions at the August KnowledgeFest event in Dallas.”

For more information, visit linkswellinc.com, or contact Walt Detlefsen at 909-375-0631 or walt@linkswellinc.com

