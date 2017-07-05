Gary Biggs Rejoins Momentum Marketing

PROSPER, TX (07.06.2017) – Gary Biggs has rejoined the Momentum Marketing Family.

Hector Mena, Momentum Marketing principal stated, “Gary brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to the Momentum Marketing team and we are certain our dealers and vendors will benefit from the insight that he has gained over his long, prosperous career.”

Biggs commented, “It’s great to be back on the Momentum Team. I look forward to seeing and working with many old friends and dealers across the territory.”

Continuing, Mena added, “Gary joins us as a Regional Sales Manager with a focus on cultivating business in the Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas Panhandle markets. From time to time he may also share a role of Trainer in the fabrication and sound quality categories at specific events. We feel that adding Gary to our team will give all our representatives less territory to travel and therefore more time in their respective markets to help find ways to grow our dealer’s business. Please join me in welcoming Gary into his new role.”

