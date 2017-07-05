DeBoard Electronics Has a New Home

CONWAY, AR (07.06.2017) – DeBoard Electronics celebrated the Grand Opening of the company’s new home in Conway on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st. The 65 year old company’s new home is a 26,000 square foot building that will house Deboard’s 12volt and Home AV business. In addition a second family business, C2 PowerSports, will colocate in the new facility.

Chip DeBoard commented to 12voltnews.com, “We are very excited about our new store and the possibilities for the future. Our new building is in a rapidly growing area of Conway. We have 6 acres of the 26 acre project. We designed and had the building built to highlight the different segments of our business that includes mobile electronics, Home A/V, marine audio and powersports. We are a large Polaris dealer and display several units on the show floor.”

The Grand Opening festivities began on Friday at 4:30 with civic leaders and the Mayor on hand for the ribbon cutting. Saturday, July 1st, was the official Grand Opening for the public.

“We were told to expect probably a dozen area officials and chamber members for the Friday event. In fact, we had over 100. Saturday’s Grand Opening for the public easily topped 500 people. Saturday was to be from 10 until 2 – but actually ran until about 6PM,” DeBoard added.

The DeBoard Grand Opening drew strong support from 12volt vendors. Ron Staelens, DOW Electronics territory manager, was on site with the Sony Veloster. Mark Eldridge, Team Sales, was on site with the MSE NASCAR and to work with the crowd showing the JL Audio and WetSound brands. Shawn Simpson had the Momentum Marketing Rockford Fosgate mini Sound Lab in the parking lot and also presented Kenwood and Scosche products to attendees.

Staelens related, “I was on site putting the Sony system in the Veloster through its paces. The new WX-GS920BH head unit was running all the speakers including two 10” subwoofers. Everyone that sat in the Veloster was absolutely amazed at the overall sound of the Sony system. Raffle winners were thrilled to take home some Sony products – receivers and more.”

Eldridge stated, “The new DeBoard’s store is amazing.The MSE NASCAR, parked outside, was definitely a hit as members of the crowd played the X-Box in the trunk all day. Inside we showed the latest JL Audio and WetSounds products on brand new displays.”

Simpson commented, “What a great event. DeBoard’s is such a great dealer. We helped set up the displays and one night ran until 3 AM to help get everything set. At the event we unveiled the new wrap on the Rockford Fosgate mini Sound Lab. People who took the challenge were smiling from ear to ear. The raffle winners were thrilled with some Rockford T-Shirts, Scosche BoomBottle and cables plus Kenwood gear.

An added attraction for the crowd was the Kyle Busch Interstate NASCAR. “The area Interstate Battery representative is a customer on the power sports side and arranged to the Kyle Busch car to be on display at our Grand Opening,” DeBoard offered.

Concluding, DeBoard stated, “We thank all of our vendors for their strong support. Also, a very special thank you to everyone on the DeBoard staff who really went the extra mile to get everything ready for the Grand Opening of our new home.”

For more info, visit deboards.com and facebook.com/DeBoards

