ASA Electronics® to Bring Klipsch Audio Systems to MasterCraft

ELKHART, IN. (07/05/2017)– ASA Electronics is partnering with Klipsch Audio to bring the highest quality sound systems exclusively to MasterCraft boats.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with ASA and Klipsch on our new 2018 audio systems. They’ve been a great partner in helping us set a new benchmark for marine audio. From an engineering standpoint, the rigorous testing requirements and attention to detail we required to match our MasterCare 5-year warranty impressed us when we were searching for a new audio system. The collaborative spirit shown by ASA and Klipsch, working together as we integrated the system with multiple suppliers on our 2018 models, gave us great confidence that we’d solve any issues encountered during development. To top it off, the incredible, jaw-dropping performance of the custom speakers, amplifiers and DSP module all working together, to give our customers even more memorable days out on the water, really showed what ASA and Klipsch were capable of,” MasterCrafter Director of Engineering, Dave Ekern, said.

ASA Electronics takes great pride in providing our customers with the highest quality products so it makes sense to put our technology behind the highest quality, award winning sound systems in the industry. “The Keepers of the Sound” at Klipsch worked with the engineers at ASA to design audio systems that meet the marine needs of MasterCraft while maintaining the quality of sound that Klipsch is known for.

“We are excited to bring the power, detail, and emotion of the live music experience that only Klipsch speakers deliver to the world of boating with our strategic partner, MasterCraft. I’d like to thank fellow Indiana-native and Voxx company, ASA Electronics, for bringing these two iconic American brands together and expertly managing this exclusive and synergistic partnership. We are confident that MasterCraft consumers will be blown away by the Klipsch audio experience,” said Oscar Bernardo, Chief Operating Officer for Klipsch Group, Inc.

ASA Electronics is taking the concert quality performance of Klipsch on the road and into the wilderness, too. Klipsch has granted ASA exclusive permission to market their audio equipment to the RV industry.

“We at ASA could not be happier to begin this long term partnership with Klipsch and MasterCraft. The Klipsch team has earned an outstanding reputation in home and performance audio and they have given us the opportunity to bring that legacy to whole new markets,” ASA Electronics President, Brent Barrow, said.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

