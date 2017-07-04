The 717 Car Audio Grand Opening Saturday, July 1st

MOUNTVILLE,PA (07.05.17) On Saturday, July 1st, 717 Car Audio officially opened for business. Mobile electronics products have been added to the successful three year old 717 Wraps business. Both companies will operate from the same location.

Stephanie Stryjewski commented to 12voltnews.com “Adding 12volt products for our customers was a natural extension of our vehicle wrap and graphics business. Based on the turnout and comments from those at our Grand Opening we are on the right track.”

The 4 hour Grand Opening event, with hot dogs on the grill and refreshments, drew a crowd that topped 60 people. Stephanie added “There were smiles all around as customers stopped by to wish us well. In addition a number of people stopped to check out all the action. The Rockford Fosgate Mini Sound Lab, that Ian Worrall from DAS brought, was parked in the lot. Everyone that took the SPL challenge was impressed.”

Chuck Ottati, Opus Marketing, was on site and offered “The 717 Grand Opening was a terrific event. So much enthusiasm and excitement from all that attended. The Tiki Hut theme of the showroom areas is a very unique setting that puts everyone at ease. 717 Car Audio is stocking Kicker and DEI brands in the Opus bag. We think Stephanie and her crew will do well and 12volt is a great addition to the the successful 717 Wraps business.”

The 717 Wraps side of the business recently placed a large custom graphic on one of the showroom walls. The large cycle and power sports themed graphic is a dramatic addition to the showroom that grabbed the attention of all who attended the Grand Opening.

During the event member of the crowd registered to win prizes with a Kenwood subwoofer the top prize. In addition there was a large selection of giveaways that included T-shirts, caps and earphones.

On Instagram See @717caraudio and @717wrapsgraphics for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

