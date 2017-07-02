KICKER and SSV Works Collaborate to Release Audio Packages for Polaris RZR

STILLWATER, OK (07.03.2017) – KICKER Performance Audio and SSV Works have collaborated to create a pair of complete audio packages, custom-made for the Polaris RZR S 900, 1000 and XP Turbo. The packages, labeled as “Phase 5” and “Phase 3” solutions with model numbers PRZ35 (MSRP $2,299.95) and PRZ33 (MSRP $1,899.95), will be available for purchase by consumers on July 1.

Compatible with both two- and four-seat models, the kits include a receiver, a pair of compact amplifiers, coaxial speakers, a subwoofer and vehicle-specific enclosures, all components weather-proof for outdoor use. A custom, under-dash radio processor/amplifier bracket is also included, as is all mounting hardware and pre-terminated wiring harnesses with quick-connects.

KICKER’s motivation for collaborating with SSV Works was to create audio solutions for the ever-expanding Powersports market. The KICKER PRZ33 three-speaker and KICKER PRZ35 five-speaker systems are the initial joint effort into combining the two brands’ product lines into a single, complete package.

“Powersports customers want a complete solution,” said KICKER Powersports manager Bryan Grace. “The number-one company for UTV aftermarket audio enclosures is SSV Works. They were the first to do it, and they are the best at it. It was a perfect fit.”

The custom, SSV Works under-dash bracket holds two pre-tuned KICKER Powersports amplifiers: a compact, PX-Series 500-watt subwoofer amp and a 4-channel amp (75wX4) for the midrange drivers. Each system is controlled by an SSV Works MRB3 AM/FM/Bluetooth receiver, with custom bracket and charging USB/AUX inputs. The kits also include an AM/FM antenna and all mounting hardware.

The SSV Works glove-box subwoofer enclosure (patent pending) completely replaces the factory RZR glove box and is loaded with a KICKER CompRT 10-inch, thin-mount subwoofer. SSV Works marine-grade fiberglass enclosures are formed to fit the contours of the RZR.

The foot-well enclosures are mounted high on the kick panel to allow for maximum foot room, while the cage-mounted, rear speaker pods (PRZ35 only) mount behind the seats. Both enclosures house the included KICKER 6.5-inch, KM-Series coaxial speakers, featuring UV-treated polypropylene cones and titanium tweeters, locking terminal covers and an integrated moisture draining system to ensure excellent sound quality and long life.

Visit kicker.com and ssvworks.com for more.

