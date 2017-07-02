Alpine Shipping Wireless Apple CarPlay In-Dash Receiver

TORRANCE, CA (07.03.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the iLX-107, the first aftermarket in-dash receiver dedicated to wireless Apple CarPlay.

“Apple fans have been eagerly anticipating a wireless Apple CarPlay solution, so we are excited to deliver the iLX-107 as the first aftermarket system with this technology,” said Steve Crawford, vice president and general manager, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

The iLX-107 is an AM/FM receiver with a 7-inch WVGA capacitive touch screen and LED backlighting. iPhone owners can use CarPlay to make and receive calls, access text messages, play music, and get directions optimized for traffic conditions in a way that allows them to stay focused on the road. CarPlay is accessed through the iLX-107’s touch screen or through Siri voice control, and the resulting music, driving directions, messages, and phone calls are played through the vehicle’s speaker system. CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and later.

The iLX-107 was recognized at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a CES Innovations Award for outstanding design and engineering in the In-Vehicle Audio/Video category.

Additional Features – The iLX-107 has three (2V) preouts, one aux input, and a rear view camera system input (camera system sold separately). It has a mechless design with a flat, tablet-like faceplate and a 5 7/8-inch mounting depth. When the iLX-107 is used with an iDatalink™ Maestro module (sold separately), select factory vehicle features can be retained and information like the gauge screen or parking assist screen can be viewed on the 7-inch display (the retained features and vehicle information will vary by vehicle). External vehicle accessories like a light bar or motorized tonneau cover can be controlled from the iLX-107’s touch screen with the addition of the optional Alpine KAC-001 External Accessory Controller ($250 SRI, sold separately).

The iLX-107 wireless Apple CarPlay system is available now for $900 SRI.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

