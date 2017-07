Mobile electronics installer needed

Must be mechanically inclined.

Must be able to travel as installations are performed all over the usa.

Must have some tools.

Must have general knowledge of 12 volts.

Must be able to speak well to customers and represent our company well.

Must be able to get along with other people as you will be traveling together.

Can make $800 to $2500 per week traveling with a group

Nationalbusvideo@airmail.net

Jeff Kaiser

214-316-2221

