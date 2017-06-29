XS Power Welcomes Eric Coulter as President of Operations

KNOXVILLE, TN (06.30.2017) – XS Power, a world leader in performance power solutions has named Eric Coulter President of Operations.

Eric has worked in the manufacturing industry for 11 years. Working for a Berkshire Hathaway Co., Eric was selected to represent his organization at the 50th Anniversary Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. Most recently working as a General Manager overseeing nearly 300 employees in sales, marketing, production, service, and procurement, his experience will be invaluable

Eric Coulter added, “I’ve been fortunate to work for an amazing company the past 11 years, but I’m excited about the opportunity we have in front of us at XS Power. We will push to be the industry leader in innovation, customer experience, and continue to set the industry standard for quality.”

Visit www.4xspower.com or call 1-888-4XSPOWER for more info.

Eric Coulter can be contacted at eric@xspowerbatteries.com or 865-688-5953 ext. 1207

