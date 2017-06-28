Al & Ed’s Thousand Oaks Rocked with Boomin’ Audio 3X dB DragRacing

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (06.29.2017) – Boomin’ Audio’s dB DragRacing 3X event at the Al & Ed’s location in Thousand Oaks drew competitors from over 50 miles away.

Jamie Boyd, store owner, commented, “The event was a blast. The vehicles were ‘redonculous’ and drew young and old spectators to check out competitors in the lanes. The temperature was 107 but all had a super time. I have been in the industry for 26 years and was very pleased with the event.”

Jeffrey Fernandez, Boomin’ Audio’s man in SoCal, related, “I was very excited to bring a dB DragRacing competition to Thousand Oaks. Thanks to head honcho Jamie Boyd plus Al & Ed’s event director Alden Allen. The 3X event had plenty of loud SPL vehicles, food and fun. We had roughly 20 entries all looking to take home that first place trophy. The crew at Al & Ed’s Thousand Oaks was very welcoming to all and very pleased with the event. We hope to have another event in the near future.”

“The overall turnout for the event was very good for a first time event. The competitors made their runs in the lanes and checked their SPL numbers. This Boomin’ Audio event drew some strong vehicles for the dB Drag Racing competition and created a lot of branding for the Al & Ed’s location in Thousand Oaks,” Allen stated to 12voltnews.com.

Visit al-eds.com for more.

