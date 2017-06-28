Addictive Audio Announces PureMat Sound Enhancing & Vibration Damping Material

FRESNO, CA (06.29.2017) – Addictive Audio Inc., premier manufacturer of high performance car audio electronics since 1999, is excited to announce their latest product release, PureMat.

Addictive Audio’s PureMat ups the ante in the sound damping market with a unique approach that adds 3 layers of material to maximize effectiveness. The first layer is 65mil pure butyl material with no filler. It’s very flexible, highly heat resistant (up to 650° F) and clings to all surfaces. The second layer is 2.5mil aluminum to add mass, strength, and further reduce noise. And finally, the top layer is 3MM semi-closed cell nanofoam adds an additional level of noise reduction. The top foam layer also functions as a superior speaker gasket material and rear wave neutralizer.

Bryan McCutchen, Addictive Audio President and CEO commented “We identified a need in the market for sound damping and in typical Addictive Audio fashion, we went above and beyond to produce an outstanding product that delivers a great value to our dealers. PureMat damps vibration, reduces noise, and help neutralize rear wave distortion. During the past 2 years of developing our sound quality PURE series speakers, we developed PureMat to ensure the environment our speakers would be installed in would allow for pure sound reproduction.”

Once again Addictive Audio provides a great solution for independent retailers. Pure Mat is sold in easy to purchase single sheets (4 sq. feet each), and is very reasonably priced. One sheet is typically enough material to do a simple door speaker install upgrade. Cut the sheet in half, and apply Pure Mat around each speaker mounting area for a perfect gasket. Be sure to save the section you cut out for speaker mounting and put it directly behind the speaker for rear wave neutralization.

Visit addictiveaudioinc.com for more.

