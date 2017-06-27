Metra Shipping New TurboTouch Kits for Ford Mustang Models 2010+

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.28.2017) – Metra’s highly anticipated new TurboTouch kits are now shipping for Ford Mustang models 2010 and up*. By using Metra’s patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface, these new kits will lead the aftermarket radio industry into the future. The 99-5839CH kit is for Ford Mustang models 2010 – 2014, and can be installed with the radio up top or down below. The 99-5838CH kit is for 2015 and up* models with a 4.2 inch screen and the 99-5840CH is for the 2015 and up* models with 8 inch screens.

TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. The interface provides retention for safety features through the built in interface in the touchscreen display that allows either the factory camera or aftermarket camera through the touchscreen display.

Built-in ASWC-1 technology retains factory steering wheel controls and the integrated 4.3 inch touchscreen and buttons will retain and control all climate and most of the vehicle customization features. The 99-5839CH and 99-5838CH kits retain SYNC.

These TurboTouch kits are designed for an aftermarket radio installation for an ISO Double-DIN radio provision and ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket, and includes an Axxess interface and harness.

TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. TurboTouch kits for the 99-5839CH are painted charcoal with a matte black center and the 99-5838CH and 99-5840CH are painted charcoal to match the factory finish. These new kits are now in stock and shipping, and available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

Visit Metra’s website to view product sales sheets, instructions, and to see specific, up to date vehicle applications for each part:

99-5838CH | 99-5839CH | 99-5840CH

More about the new line of TurboTouch kits can be seen at MetraTurboTouch.com

