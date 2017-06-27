Massive Audio Shipping 10 New “BLADE BP” Series Amplifiers

LOS ANGELES, CA (06.28.2017) – All ten new CTA 2006 certified Blade “BP Series” amplifiers from Massive Audio are shipping and ready to rock your world. The New Massive Blade “BP” amplifiers are “Priced to Move Fast and Designed to Play Hard.” All TEN models have built in O.E.M. line converters with A.T.O. (auto turn on) at up to 9 Volts wired speaker leads directly into the RCAs.

series amps are Class AB designed with a minimum per channel impedance operation of 2 Ohm with exception of the BP2000.1 & BP1200.1 which are Class “D” and play down to 1 Ohm minimum.

All Blade “BP” amps use Mil Spec PCBs with SMD parts, advanced 5 way protection, full MOSFET high grade switching devices and all comply with the “World Wide Standards,” “ROHS”, “E-Mark” and are CTA2006 Compliant.

For more info, visit massiveaudio.com or email sales@massiveaudio.com

