ERIE, PA (06.27.2017) – The Custom Audio Shake the Lake Car/Truck Show and Sound-Off filled the company’s West Ridge Road parking lot on Sunday, June 25th.

“We had lanes full of MECA competitors, 72 in fact, through the day. The Dueling Demos went well past the 4 PM scheduled time. Sidney Wright was on hand managed the MECA 2X Competition very well,” Sondralee Orengia stated to 12voltnews.com.

Along with the MECA event and Car/Truck Show, there was an auction of products to benefit the local CORE organization. Once the total tally is in over $800. will be donated to CORE.

Intermittent rain showers moved through the Erie on Sunday. In addition, there were 2 visits from local police with regard to loud music. Those two factors didn’t dampen the spirits of those on site.

Orengia continued, “We feel our Shake the Lake event provides a place for enthusiasts to show their creations and network with fellow enthusiasts. Many competitors and area teams also look forward to our Shake the Lake event. Team Imperial and Team Custom Audio are very supportive.”

Custom Audio has been sponsoring events like Shake the Lake since 1994.

Visit customaudio.net and facebook.com/shakethelakeerie for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

