One Stop Car Audio Scored At The 2017 New Jersey Jeep Invasion

WILDWOOD BEACH, NJ (06.26.17) The 2017 New Jersey Jeep Invasion saw over 1500 Jeeps take to the sand the weekend of June 16th & 17th.

One Stop Car Audio, with a storefront 30 miles away in Northfield NJ, was front and center in the vendor area. One Stop Manager Jim Gendaszek and area rep Neil Halprin were under the Memphis Audio tent on the beach. Halprin is the area rep for Memphis Audio and worked to coordinate details for the event.

Gendaszek related to 12voltnews.com “It was super to see the excitement from all the Jeep enthusiasts. We did about a day and a half worth of business on site at the event. The week following we did about a half dozen big jobs from contacts while on the Wildwood Beach. We feel our investment in time and money was definitely worth the effort.”

Halprin stated “Overall it was a great weekend. The NJ Jeep Invasion had an array of beautiful, creative, unique and amazing Jeeps on Wildwood Beach. We passed out sunglasses and lanyards that added to the Memphis Audio branding under the tent. The event even had an obstacle course designed to test the skills of all who wanted to test their driving skills. This event grows each year and it’s always a pleasure to work with a proactive dealer like One Stop.”

Concluding Gendaszek offered “This year was our shops third year to have a booth at the New Jersey Jeep Invasion. Working with Jeep owners and members of the crowd was a great experience which connected us with want Jeep enthusiasts are looking to add to their rides. Each year it gets better and we are already thinking about the 2018 New Jersey Jeep Invasion.”

For more see @onestopcaraudionj on Instagram

