Metra’s Highly Anticipated TurboTouch Kit for Ford F-150 2015-Up* Models is Now Shipping

Holly Hill, FL – June 26, 2017 –TurboTouch kits by Metra Electronics are now in stock and shipping for Ford F-150 models, 2015 and up*. Metra Electronics, a leader in aftermarket radio replacement dash kits, has introduced a new line of TurboTouch kits using their patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.

The 99-5834CH kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes a HVAC interface and wiring harness. It is scratch-resistant and painted charcoal to match the factory finish.

TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. Metra’s popular ASWC-1 technology is already built-in to retain factory steering wheel controls, without the need to purchase this product separately. Retention for safety features (including backup cameras and sensors), and other vehicle information are also built into the interface. The integrated 4.3 inch color touchscreen and buttons will retain and control most climate features and personalized vehicle customizations.

TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-5834CH is now shipping and available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors. This part fits Ford F-150 models from 2015 & up*.

The 99-5834CH does not work with Sony amplified systems and does not support Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ or 10-way power driver and passenger seats with power lumbar and massage seats.

*Please visit http://www.metraonline.com/part/99-5834CH to see specific and up to date vehicle applications, download the product sheet and view instructions for this part.

More about the new line of TurboTouch kits can be seen at MetraTurboTouch.com.

