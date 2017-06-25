A Major Weekend For 12volt Events

SHREVEPORT LA (06.26.17) June 22nd through June 25th was definitely a busy time for 12volt events across the U.S. The Thursday through Sunday timeframe saw the Kicker Country Stampede at Tuttle State Park in Manhattan KS, Scrapin’ the Coast 2017 in Biloxi MS, The Custom Audio Shake the Lake in Erie PA and the Boomin’ Audio dB Drag Racing 3X event at Al & Ed’s in Thousand Oaks CA.

2017 marked the 5th year Kicker sponsored the Kicker Country Stampede with Topeka radio station WIBW-FM . Over the 3-Day run a crowd estimated at over 150,000 were ‘Livin Loud’ the Tuttle Creek State Park. Kicker displayed a wide variety of demo vehicles highlighting power sports and marine products. Many in the crowd entered the 20,000 watt Boom Room to experience LOUD. Air cannons shot Kicker T’s into the air for many grab to remember the event. Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws were crowd pleasers. Top country artist Chris Stapleton ended the Day 2 performances and country super star Alan Jackson ended the performances on Saturday night, Day 3, of the Kicker Country Stampede.

Scrapin’ the Coast 2017 drew a strong turnout in spite of lingering weather from tropical storm Cindy that slammed the Gulf Coast earlier in the week. Even as the event got under way on Thursday, June 23rd rain fell during the day and continued off and on through Saturday.

The grounds around the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum were filled with a wide variety of show vehicles and sound-off lanes. Inside the Coliseum was packed with vendor booths and a steady crowd wanting to see the latest from a large number of exhibitors. PowerBass, Kicker, Advanced Audio, RNR Audio and Batcap were among the companies reporting busy booths.

“Shake the Lake” in Erie PA is Custom Audio’s major 12volt event for the summer. The store’s parking lot was packed with vehicles for the Truck and Car Show plus MECA 2X Competition on Sunday, June 25th.

Sondralee Orengia stated “Our annual Shake the Lake event really kicks off our car audio season and the turnout Sunday, June 25th was very strong. The Truck and Car Show, as well as the MECA event, drew enthusiasts who wanted to show their rides and systems. We had a large number of items that were raffled for CORE. All in all our first Shake the Lake event this year was strong and we look forward to the August 13th event.”

Boomin’ Audio’s dB DragRacing 3X event at the Al & Ed’s in Thousand Oaks CA drew competitors from 50 to 100 miles. Alden Allen, who orchestrates AL & Ed’s events stated “Thousand Oaks store owner Jamie Boyd was excited about the turnout. The weather was terrific and gave competitors a chance to make runs in the lanes and see the meter. A parking lot full of competitors definitely expands the branding for the AL & Ed’s Thousand Oaks location.

The article above recaps 4 exciting 12volt events from around the U.S. this past weekend. Watch for expanded coverage of each individual events over the coming days.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

