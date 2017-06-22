Powerbass Shipping New XL SERIES Subwoofers

Boasting a custom turbine style frame constructed of polycarbonate / glass fiber, this unique basket supports dual stack magnets and a extended dome backplate.
Powerbass utilizes a combination of perimeter and pole venting to keep air circulating over the voice coil so everything stays cool.
- 8″, 10″, & 12″ Single or Dual 4-Ohm Subwoofer
- Proprietary Non-pressed Paper DDC Coated Cone
- High Roll Santoprene Surround
- 2.0″ Vented BASV Voice Coil Former
- Perimeter Aero-Vent Voice Coil Cooling Vents
- Proprietary Non Resonance Polycarbonate/Glass Fiber Basket
- Chrome Push Terminals
- Optimally Designed for Both Small Sealed or Ported Enclosures
The XL Series is in stock now.
Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.
