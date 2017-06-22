Industry News

Powerbass Shipping New XL SERIES Subwoofers

ONTARIO, CA (06.23.2017) – Updated with the new PBX imprinted dustcap and sand blasted back plate finish, Powerbass XL subwoofers are designed to be bulletproof-reliable with all of the features of the rest of the Xtreme series, but in a more affordable package.

Boasting a custom turbine style frame constructed of polycarbonate / glass fiber, this unique basket supports dual stack magnets and a extended dome backplate.

Powerbass utilizes a combination of perimeter and pole venting to keep air circulating over the voice coil so everything stays cool.

  • 8″, 10″, & 12″ Single or Dual 4-Ohm Subwoofer
  • Proprietary Non-pressed Paper DDC Coated Cone
  • High Roll Santoprene Surround
  • 2.0″ Vented BASV Voice Coil Former
  • Perimeter Aero-Vent Voice Coil Cooling Vents
  • Proprietary Non Resonance Polycarbonate/Glass Fiber Basket
  • Chrome Push Terminals
  • Optimally Designed for Both Small Sealed or Ported Enclosures

The XL Series is in stock now.

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

