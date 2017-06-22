Kicker to Host Dealer Trainings at the Acoustic Edge Institute in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (06.23.2017) – On Monday and Tuesday evenings, June 26th and 27th, Kicker will host 12volt dealers from the area for two in depth sessions highlighting finding a full range signal and in-vehicle system tuning. Kicker’s John Myers will conduct the sessions that begin at 7 PM.

David Lee Marketing’s David Toliver set up the sessions at the Acoustic Edge Institute facility in Houston in conjunction with facility owner Roger Hill. Kicker’s training guru John Myers will travel from Kicker HQ in Stillwater OK to conduct the sessions.

With an eye to the future, the sessions will focused on preparing dealers to maximize the possibilities of today’s hi-tech Kicker DSP technology to create the best possible in-vehicle listening experience. Utilizing the world-class Acoustic Edge Institute will prove to be a valuable learning experience for all who attend.

The Acoustic Edge facility was designed to accommodate many types of events. An event like the Kicker tuning training is an example of how the facility can be used to augment the regular class schedules.

Food will be served at 7 PM and the training sessions from 7:30 until 9PM.

The Acoustic Edge Institute is located at 303 Wells Fargo Drive #B10, Houston, TX 77090

NOTE: Roger Hill has owned the Acoustic Edge in Houston since 2002. The school prepares techs for 12volt and home installations to be successful in the field of custom installation. An ongoing schedule of in-depth and highly technical classes relating to various aspects of 12volt and home installation is offered by Acoustic Edge in Houston. Find out more about their programs at www.acousticedge.com.

