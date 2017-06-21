RedBud Welcomes Rockford Fosgate as Title Sponsor for 2017 MX National

BUCHANAN, MI (06.21.2017) – RedBud MX, “America’s Motocross Track,” is pleased to welcome Rockford Fosgate as the title sponsor for the upcoming (July 1st) round of the Lucas Oil Motocross Championship at RedBud.

Well-known throughout the powersports, automotive and marine industries as an innovative leader in both design and function, Rockford Fosgate continues its relationship with RedBud motocross properties, this year elevating to the status of title sponsor for America’s premier motocross track on the world’s No. 1 professional motocross racing circuit.

“We are pleased to be back at RedBud for our second year and thrilled to be the title partner,” said Rockford Corporation CEO Bill Jackson. “As powersports continues to be an even greater focus of our business, we believe this event is a fantastic platform to showcase our products and connect with the entire industry.”

Rockford Fosgate made a big splash when, for the first time, it joined RedBud as a presenting sponsor for the 2016 MX National. So fans of Rockford Fosgate can expect an even larger activation effort from the industry-leading audio giant, including several Rockford Fosgate display demos with Polaris RZRs, as well as on-site kitted audio displays in a Yamaha YXZ and Harley Davidson bagger. Rockford Fosgate will also bring out its renowned Sound Lab Experience and all the RedBud fans are encouraged to hear and feel thousands of watts of incomparable Rockford Audio – above the din of 40 thumping four-stroke race bikes just a few steps away.

“For as long as I can remember Rockford Fosgate audio systems have been the choice of top pro motocrossers from RedBud to Hangtown – and everywhere in between,” said RedBud’s Tim Ritchie. “Even before Rockford Fosgate got involved with sponsoring motocross events, racers ran Rockford Fosgate product in everything from their personal rides to their wake boats.

“Rockford Fosgate has always had that cool, cult following within the dirt bike industry… so it’s a natural to have them on board this year as our title sponsor at RedBud.”

Visit www.redbudmx.com and www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

